Community Foundation announces open application period for animal welfare and community arts grant opportunities

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $18,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations.

Applications are currently available to request project support from two field of interest funds managed by the Community Foundation. These opportunities are provided thanks to the efforts and investments made by many generous donors in our region. The Animal Welfare Endowment Fund was established in 2009 to benefit projects that will provide care for animals in Shasta and Siskiyou counties; the Community Arts Endowment Fund was established to support grants to nonprofits, public entities, and individual artists for the creation and presentation of new work in any media in the region. Grant review committee members from the areas served evaluate the proposals and make recommendations for funding.

Both funds have an application deadline of June 7, 2017 and more details about making donations to or requesting funding from these and other funds are available on the Community Foundation’s website atwww.shastarcf.org.

For further information, contact Program Officer, Amanda Hutchings at amanda@shastarcf.org or call 530.244.1219.