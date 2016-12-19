Community Foundation announces final results for North State Giving Tuesday

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation has released the final event totals for the November 29, 2016 online North State Giving Tuesday fundraising event. The 96 participating nonprofits in Shasta and Siskiyou counties raised a collective $750,161 in online donations for their charities.

This is the second year that the Community Foundation has hosted an online event targeted to qualifying nonprofits in their service area of Shasta and Siskiyou counties. “This year we saw a 77% increase over last year’s total donations raised,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer at the Community Foundation. The two-year comparison also revealed that there were close to double the amount of donations made, with an average increase in gift amount up five dollars over last year to $130.00. “We continue to be amazed by the generosity demonstrated by donors in and beyond our region during this event,” Caranci added.

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building nonprofit organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $18,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. The North State Giving Tuesday event meets one of the Community Foundation’s goals to provide a leadership role in building capacity of local nonprofit organizations.

Participating nonprofits complete a vetting process with the Community Foundation and pay a small application fee to take part in the online event; the Community Foundation does not assess any other fees for hosting the event. “We are very thankful to have presenting sponsors Redding Bank of Commerce and United Way of Northern California that help defer some of the costs of hosting the website for the event,” said Amanda Hutchings, Program Director at the Community Foundation.

Next year, North State Giving Tuesday will again be the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, November 28, 2017. For complete results, visit the website at www.northstategives.org/results. For more information about the event, contact Amanda Hutchings at amanda@shastarcf.org or call 530.244.1219.