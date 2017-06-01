City of Redding to host City Connects 2017

On June 3, 2017, the City of Redding is proudly hosting a free event for all ages — City Connects 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the City Hall Community Room, 777 Cypress Ave, Redding.

CityConnect is a FREE event to make connections and get involved in your city.

CityConnect 2017 has something for young and old alike, with food samplings from local restaurants, prizes from local businesses, face painting, balloon creations, word bead bracelets, “Meet your civic leaders” photo booth, a “civic engagement” dream board, and much more.

Meet with local social service agencies and take the purpose-match workshop to discover opportunities to invest your interests, skills, and motivations in our city. From advocacy to strategizing, organizing to volunteering, and leading to serving, there are 100’s of places waiting for your partnership. FMI: www.cityconnectredding.com

CityConnect 2017 is an annual city-wide event, hosted by the City of Redding. Primary partners: NorCal United Way, JCI Marketing, Redding Chamber of Commerce, Redding Radio, Redding LIFE, and Cornerstone Bank, with local businesses, non-profit agencies, and community groups, have come together to make CityConnect possible. Come out and find your place in our city!