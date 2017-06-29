City of Redding Freedom Festival organization shares July 4th schedule

2017 Freedom Festival•Enjoy the City of Redding Freedom Festival at the Civic Auditorium!
Admission: FREE!
SCHEDULE:
7 pm: Welcome and Announcements
OPENER
7:10 to 7:50 pm: Dusty Foster
HEADLINER
8 to 9:30 pm: California Country
GUEST PATRIOT
9:35 – 9:50 pm: Chris McCandliss
FIREWORKS
10 pm
The fireworks display will be simulcast by North State Public Radio KCHO/KFPR Radio 88.9 FM and Q97 KNCQ-FM Radio 97.3 FM
Safety Reminders:
- No alcohol, smoking, e-cigarettes, or dogs on the premises.
- The Sundial Bridge closes at 9:00 p.m. and will remain closed until cleared by the Fire Marshal.
- Highway 44 off-ramps to the Civic Auditorium will be closed when the lots are full and will not re-open until after the fireworks display concludes and pedestrians are cleared.
- No over-night parking. Park in designated areas only.
- Personal-use fireworks are illegal in all of Shasta County.
We would like to acknowledge and thank The McConnell Foundation for generously underwriting the night’s fireworks display.
Freedom Festival safety area closure
Turtle Bay Boat Ramp by Redding Rodeo Grounds/Civic Auditorium:
The Turtle Bay Boat Ramp (by the Redding Rodeo Grounds/Civic Auditorium) will be closed beginning July 3, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. through July 5, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Please make sure all to remove all vehicles. Any parked vehicle in the parking lot adjacent to the Turtle Bay Boat Ramp will not be accessible from July 3, 2017 9:00 p.m. through July 5, 2017 12:00 p.m.
Boating access to the Sacramento River can be found at the Lake Redding Boat Ramp in Lake Redding/Caldwell Park and at the Reginato River Access on South Bonnyview Road during this time.
Sundial Pedestrian Bridge:
The Sundial Pedestrian Bridge will be closed for the Annual Freedom Festival Firework display beginning July 4, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. and will remain closed until cleared by the Fire Marshal.