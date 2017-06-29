City of Redding Freedom Festival organization shares July 4th schedule

Enjoy the atmosphere of excitement and fun with live music, summertime food, and great company with family and friends. The sprawling lawn at the Redding Civic Center is the epicenter of the fabled fireworks show so bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Once the sun sets, ready yourself to witness a fireworks show of epic beauty and grandeur.

Admission: FREE!

SCHEDULE:

7 pm: Welcome and Announcements

OPENER

7:10 to 7:50 pm: Dusty Foster

HEADLINER

8 to 9:30 pm: California Country

GUEST PATRIOT

9:35 – 9:50 pm: Chris McCandliss

FIREWORKS

10 pm

The fireworks display will be simulcast by North State Public Radio KCHO/KFPR Radio 88.9 FM and Q97 KNCQ-FM Radio 97.3 FM

Safety Reminders:

No alcohol, smoking, e-cigarettes, or dogs on the premises.

The Sundial Bridge closes at 9:00 p.m. and will remain closed until cleared by the Fire Marshal.

and will remain closed until cleared by the Fire Marshal. Highway 44 off-ramps to the Civic Auditorium will be closed when the lots are full and will not re-open until after the fireworks display concludes and pedestrians are cleared.

No over-night parking. Park in designated areas only.

Personal-use fireworks are illegal in all of Shasta County.

We would like to acknowledge and thank The McConnell Foundation for generously underwriting the night’s fireworks display.

Freedom Festival safety area closure

Some areas in the Turtle Bay area will be closed beginning July 3 in preparation for the July 4 fireworks. They include: