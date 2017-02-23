City of Redding contest seeks public to produce new flag designs

A new flag will soon fly over the city of Redding, and it will be designed, chosen, and funded by the community. Catalyst Redding Young Professionals volunteered to help spearhead a flag design contest after some citizens disapproved of the City of Redding’s efforts to design and produce a new official flag.

“I had seen the TED Talk that inspired Councilwoman Sullivan to pursue a redesign of the city flag, so I understood what her intention was,” said Aaron Hatch, a Catalyst member and one of the volunteers producing the Redding City Flag contest. “One of Catalyst’s goals is to improve the cultural vibe of Redding, and design plays a big part in a city’s culture, so we felt this was an opportunity for us to help.” Catalyst members met with Sullivan and Mayor Brent Weaver, discussed ideas and parameters for the contest, and received the council’s blessing to coordinate and fund it.

“I truly appreciate Catalyst’s willingness to lead this project,” said Weaver. “When people take the time to listen and work collaboratively with others, growing a community becomes much more engaging for everyone.”

The contest will be open to all residents of Shasta County, and will accept design submissions via ReddingCityFlag.com from March 1 – 31, 2017. A panel of 10-15 judges will score the designs individually before judging the top-scoring designs together as a panel. Five finalists will be chosen and presented to the community for public voting online. The flag design with the most votes will be officially adopted, produced, and then presented at the Redding City Council meeting on June 20, 2017. The winning designer will receive a prize of $1,000 and the other finalists will each receive $200, all donated by Catalyst.

The contest judges represent a cross-section of Redding citizens, all from the private sector: there are familiar and not-so-familiar names, older and younger individuals, and people from both sides of the political aisle. Kallie Markle, another Catalyst member, expressed appreciation for the judges, who are volunteering their time. “It was important to the contest committee to choose judges who believe in the potential of a great flag design,” she said. “We know there will always be cynics, but we’re confident the majority of Redding will appreciate the opportunity to rally around positive symbolism of the place we call home.”

Roman Mars’s TED Talk, ‘Why city flags may be the worst-designed thing you’ve never noticed’, explains the basics of flag design and features flags that have inspired their communities. The Chicago flag is one such example: it is flown from countless businesses and municipal buildings, adorns citizens’ mugs, backpacks, coffee cups, and more, and is often used in place of the United States flag to decorate the caskets of Chicago’s fallen first responders. The contest’s producers believe Redding could benefit from a similar demonstration of civic pride and unity.

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the Redding City Flag effort can donate funding for flag production or larger cash prizes, or donate goods and services for prizes. Donations are made through Catalyst and are tax deductible. Contest rules, design tips, and more can be found at ReddingCityFlag.com. City flag ideas and the occasional flag pun are available at Facebook.com/ReddingCityFlag.

Aaron Hatch // Catalyst Redding Young Professionals // Aaron.Hatch@gmail.com // Phone: 530.515.7131

Kallie Markle // Catalyst Redding Young Professionals // KallieMarkle@gmail.com // Phone: 530.949.7300

Catalyst Redding Young Professionals is a collection of volunteers driven to improve the community’s greatness through promoting cultural energy, collaborative philanthropy, and reinventing the vibe of Redding.