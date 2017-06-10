City plans public workshop on marijuana cultivation

The City of Redding will hold a public workshop on marijuana cultivation as it relates to the Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA) on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 777 Cypress Avenue. The workshop will run from 2 to 5 p.m.

All interested parties are invited to attend the panel presentation which will be moderated by City Attorney Barry DeWalt. Panel members will provide information about cultivation allowed under the AUMA, which was approved as Proposition 64 in the November 8, 2016, statewide election. The measure allows possession and use of marijuana by adults for recreational purposes and establishes a framework for regulation of commercial sales and cultivation.

Panelists will include Mandy Arons, former owner of All Earth Remedies, a medical marijuana cooperative. City of Redding Development Services Director Larry Vaupel also will speak on issues related to zoning and code enforcement. Members of the public will be provided the opportunity to ask questions.