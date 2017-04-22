Chief of Police releases a list of Shasta County’s Most Wanted arrests

~Shasta County’s Most Wanted~

The following members of Shasta County’s Most Wanted have been arrested:

Kolbie William McLearn, 29 years of Redding, was arrested on April 6th, 2017, by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Clark Reville, 23 years of Redding, was arrested on April 7th, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

Amy Louise Kelley, 34 years of Montgomery Creek, was arrested on April 7th, 2017, by the Crescent City Police Department.

Daniel Anthony Vanskiver, 30 years of Cottonwood, was arrested on April 11th, 2017, by the Sacramento Police Department.

Elizabeth Nicole Golenor, 32 years of Redding, was arrested on April 11th, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

Aaron Robert Shaeffer, 30 years of Anderson, was arrested on April 14th, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

Michael Robert McPherson, 45 years of Redding, was arrested on April 15th, 2017, by the Bureau of Land Management.

Natasha Marie White, 32 years of Palo Cedro, was arrested on April 17th, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

The total number of wanted subjects arrested incident to the Shasta County’s Most Wanted program now stands at 798.