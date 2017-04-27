Chamber’s Community Clean-up Day—Great day to clean up your yard

The Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce will again provide east valley residents the opportunity to clean up their residences during the Community Clean-up Day scheduled for May 6, 2017.

The event, co-sponsored by the Chamber and Waste Management, will be at Bishop Quinn Catholic Center, located at 21893 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and noon. Items that cannot be accepted include: liquid waste, tires, large loads of green waste, and household garbage. There will be no charge for large appliances.