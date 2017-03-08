Celebration of Life for Gary Ralph Cressey

Celebration of Life for GARY CRESSEY

A “Celebration of Life” for Gary Cressey will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Redding Christian Fellowship Church located at 2157 Victor Ave in Redding, California. The “Celebration of Life” in honor of Gary Cressey is open to the public and all who knew Gary are invited to join the Cressey family and the Asphalt Cowboys as we share a nostalgic look at the life and times of our dear friend. Affectionately known as the Man with the Golden Voice, The “Celebration of Life” will be a time to share and enjoy the stories and memories that he was so fortunate to have created with thousands of friends and loved ones.

SHASTA SPEEDWAY EVENT

On Friday March 10, 2017 at 11:30 a.m., your presence is requested at Shasta Speedway in Anderson, California. Come out in your racing apparel and witness history. Gary will take his final “Last Lap” and historical checkered flag at Shasta Speedway, the racetrack he made famous. The Patriot Guard Riders will escort a procession from Shasta Speedway to the Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California where a private ceremony for the Cressey family and close friends who will lovingly present Gary to his final resting place. Celebrate Life….Celebrate Gary Cressey who was more than just not an icon but a man that loved his family, friends, his dog Tecate and the community where he was highly regarded as one of Shasta County’s finest. Please join us at Shasta Speedway for this memorable event.