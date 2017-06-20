Celebrate the solstice with beer, live music and food while supporting Turtle Bay programs

Turtle Bay Exploration Park invites the public to Brews by the Bridge on the Quarry Patio, near the north end of the Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay in Redding on Friday, June 23, 2017, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This annual event is the perfect way to celebrate the solstice with beer, live music, tasty food, and activities, all while supporting Turtle Bay’s educational programs and exhibits. This is a 21 and over only event. All funds raised go to support the educational programs and exhibitions at Turtle Bay.

Brews by the Bridge is proudly supported by Redding Distributing and will feature beer from six of Northern California’s favorite breweries: Fall River Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada, Lagunitas, Lost Coast Brewery, Wildcard Brewing Company, and Mad River Brewing Company.

Pre-sale ends Thursday, June 22, 2017. A $1.50 fee applies for online ticket purchasing only. Tickets purchased on the day of the event (Friday, June 23) are $15 each and only available at the Turtle Bay Museum, museum store or coffee shop.