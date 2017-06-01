Celebrate one of the world’s oldest fruits on National Olive Day

National Olive Day is observed annually on June 1. The olive, one of the world’s oldest fruits, is part of a traditional meze/tapas culinary experience that brings families and friends around the table to share time together rather than in a kitchen. The olive branch is a symbol of peace, hope, love and friendship and celebrating National Olive Day is a fun way to acknowledge the joy this little fruit provides.
Olives are used in many ways. We find them in cocktails and loaves of bread. We eat them whole as snacks, use them as toppings, include them on relish trays and even use them as a garnish for many foods. They are one of the most versatile foods we eat.
Ingredients
- 6 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup basil, shredded
- 2 tablespoons low-fat milk
- 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 cups zucchini, halved and sliced (1/4-inch thick)
- 1 cup onions, chopped
- 1 (6 oz.) can California Black Ripe Olives
- 1/2 cup roasted red bell peppers, sliced into 1/4-inch strips
- 1/2 cup Fontina cheese, grated
Directions
1. In a medium-sized mixing bowl whisk together eggs, basil, milk, salt and pepper. Set aside.
2. Heat olive oil in a 10-inch oven proof sauté pan over medium. Add zucchini and onions and cook for 5-6 minutes until tender. Mix in 1 cup of California Ripe Olives and red bell peppers, remove from heat and stir into egg mixture.
3. Pour egg and vegetable mixture back into pan, turn heat to medium-high and allow to cook for 3-5 minutes until eggs are set on the bottom. Sprinkle the top of the frittata with grated cheese and remaining California Ripe Olives and place into a 400 degree oven for 13-15 minutes until cooked through.
4. Cool slightly and cut into wedges.
Serving Suggestion: Serve with crusty country bread.