Celebrate one of the world’s oldest fruits on National Olive Day

National Olive Day is observed annually on June 1. The olive, one of the world’s oldest fruits, is part of a traditional meze/tapas culinary experience that brings families and friends around the table to share time together rather than in a kitchen. The olive branch is a symbol of peace, hope, love and friendship and celebrating National Olive Day is a fun way to acknowledge the joy this little fruit provides.

Olives are used in many ways. We find them in cocktails and loaves of bread. We eat them whole as snacks, use them as toppings, include them on relish trays and even use them as a garnish for many foods. They are one of the most versatile foods we eat.