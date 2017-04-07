Celebrate Easter morning with a light brunch menu featuring seasonal fresh produce

Fresh and Healthy Easter Brunch Menu

Frittata with Spinach, Potatoes, and Leeks

Because egg whites take the place of some of the whole eggs, and it’s packed with fresh veggies such as spinach, leeks, and potatoes, this hearty frittata has only 7 grams of fat and 185 calories per serving.

teaspoon butter

2 cups thinly sliced leek (about 2 large)

1 (10-ounce) package fresh spinach

1/3 cup fat-free milk

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 large eggs

4 large egg whites

2 cups cooked, peeled red potato (about 3/4 pound)

Cooking spray

1 1/2 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded provolone cheese

Preheat oven to 350°, melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leek; sauté 4 minutes. Add spinach; sauté 2 minutes or until spinach wilts. Place mixture in a colander, pressing until barely moist. Combine milk, basil, salt, pepper, eggs, and egg whites; stir well with a whisk. Add leek mixture and potato. Pour into a 10-inch round ceramic baking dish or pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and top with cheese. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until center is set. Preheat broiler. Broil frittata 4 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into wedges.

Field Salad with Snow Peas, Grapes, and Feta

5 tablespoons white wine vinegar

5 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 cups gourmet salad greens

2 cups snow peas, trimmed and cut lengthwise into thin strips

2 cups seedless red grapes, halved

1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

Combine first 6 ingredients in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle dressing over salad; toss well.

Shingletown Medical Center Board Members and Staff wish you a “Healthy” and “Happy” Easter!