CDPH warns consumers not to eat TP Food Processing’s Lemongrass Satay and Shrimp Satay due to botulism risk

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today warned consumers not to eat TP Food Processing’s Lemongrass Satay and Shrimp Satay jarred food products. The two items may have been improperly produced, and may be contaminated with botulism. Although no illnesses have been linked to these products at this time, ingestion of botulism may lead to serious illness and death.

TP Food Processing, Inc. of Westminster, California, has voluntarily recalled two varieties of jarred food products: TPF Lemongrass Satay in 9-ounce jars and half-gallon plastic tubs, and TPF Shrimp Satay in 6-ounce and 9-ounce jars. These items were sold under the TPF brand name in six-sided glass jars with reddish/orange screw-on metal lids.

The recalled food products were sold at grocery stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon. Photographs and lot codes of the recalled items are on the CDPH website.

Consumers who have any of these products, or any foods made with these products, should discard them immediately. Double bag the jars and tightly seal them in plastic bags then place in the trash. Rubber or latex gloves should be worn, if possible, when discarding the products. If that is not possible, wash your hands with soap and running water for at least two minutes after handling any food or containers that may be contaminated.

Botulism is a rare but serious paralytic illness. Initially, symptoms may include double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, and dry or sore throat. Paralysis starting in the upper part of both sides of the body and making its way down may follow. Additional symptoms may include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and inability of the neck muscles to support the head. Paralysis of the extremities and respiratory muscles may occur. Infants with botulism appear lethargic, feed poorly, are constipated, have a weak cry, and poor muscle tone.

CDPH recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming these products consult a health care provider immediately. Consumers who observe the product being offered for sale are encouraged to report the activity to the CDPH toll-free complaint line at (800) 495-3232.

www.cdph.ca.gov