CDPH training event to address problem gambling

SACRAMENTO – Nationally recognized problem gambling experts will meet in Los Angeles next week to discuss problem gambling prevention and treatment. Experts are gathering for the annual training summit held by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The March 6-7 training summit, organized by CDPH’s Office of Problem Gambling (OPG), kicks off National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. About 200 treatment providers and industry representatives are expected to attend the event.

This year’s summit will examine the use of marijuana as it relates to problem gambling behavior and explore numerous topics, including fantasy sports, spiritual assessment as a treatment tool, problem gambling evaluations for providers, and problem gambling-related crime. In addition, the state’s treatment program,California Gambling Education and Treatment Service (CalGETS), which has treated more than 11,000 people, will provide an update on services to clients.

Summit participants will hear from people in recovery and have the opportunity to visit Beit T’ Shuvah, a residential treatment facility in Los Angeles that administers The Right Action Program for people with gambling disorders.

For confidential, no-cost help with problem gambling behavior, call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), visit the OPG website or text SUPPORT to 53342 (normal text messaging fees apply). The OPG website has treatment options for gamblers and their families, self-help workbooks in 21 languages and a short quiz to help you identify problem gambling behavior.

The Office of Problem Gambling is responsible for developing prevention and treatment programs to reduce the prevalence of gambling disorders among California residents. It is supported by funds from Indian gaming, the California Lottery and cardrooms.

