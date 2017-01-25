CDPH launches mobile website for WIC participants

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) launched a new, mobile-friendly website for families participating in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program. The new mobile website, m.wic.ca.gov, allows WIC program participants and the public to easily and quickly access WIC services and information from their smartphones and other mobile devices.

“This new mobile website makes it easier for WIC participants to use their benefits to support the nutritional needs of their families,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith. “We believe this will also be a valuable tool to recruit eligible parents and keep existing families in the program.

About WIC: WIC is a federally funded health and nutrition program that provides services for pregnant women, postpartum women and children five years old and younger. Now in its 41st year, WIC also provides checks for healthy foods (such as milk, fruits and vegetables, cereal, whole grains, tofu, and soy milk), nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care. WIC is administered by CDPH and provides funding to 83 local WIC agencies in all California counties. Each month, WIC serves more than 1.2 million participants at more than 600 sites across the state.

