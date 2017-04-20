Cascade Theatre’s general manager and long-time employee advances to new role

Cascade Theatre opens search for new general manager

Redding’s historic Cascade Theatre is happy to announce that current General Manager and Executive Producer Jana Pulcini-Leard has stepped up to a new role as Producing Artistic Director for Jefferson Live, the nonprofit that manages both the Cascade Theatre as well as the soon-to-open Holly Theatre in Medford, Oregon.

In this role she will continue to produce the Cascade’s two long-running annual in-house productions—the wildly successful Cascade Christmas and the spring musical (this year was the smash-hit Tarzan) as well as a new summer musical this year, Rock of Ages, running in June. She has built one of the organization’s most successful programs and created tremendous growth year after year and will also bring those skills to the Holly Theatre as well once opened.

Unbundling the current combined role of GM & Producer will allow Pulcini-Leard the time to concentrate on growing this critical community-based professional producing arm of the company and packaging these programs for export to the Cascade’s new sister theater. At the same time, the change will allow a new General Manager to focus full-time on the continued growth of the theater’s business operations. “The success and stability of the two theaters are very important to me,” said Pulcini-Leard. “I am honored and thrilled to take a larger step up within Jefferson Live and continue to develop professional community opportunities within our theater world. This is a very exciting move and I am enthusiastic to contribute to the growth of both the Cascade and Holly Theatres’ future.”

The Cascade Theatre and its sister, the Holly Theatre in Medford, Oregon, are operated by Jefferson Live, a whollyowned subsidiary of the JPR Foundation based in Ashland, Oregon. “I am so pleased that Jana wants to take a larger role in focusing our producing side of the company with an eye to the future as we adapt and develop programs for the new theater in Medford as well,” said Jefferson Live Executive Director Randy McKay. “Her keen leadership got us through a tumultuous time and helped to stabilize the theater’s business operations,” he said. “But now she’d like to turn more of her focus to the professional community-based productions she helped to build.”

Mrs. Pulcini-Leard will continue in her dual role until a search is completed for the theater’s new leadership. To that end, the theater is beginning a national search to identify the best candidate for the next phase of growth. The search team includes community members from the theater’s advisory council, Board of Trustees and volunteer corps and is led by the cultural management consulting and search firm Genovese, Vanderhoof & Associates. The firm has conducted searches for arts organizations as large as San Francisco Opera, The Joffrey Ballet (Chicago), Geffen Playhouse (Los Angeles), New York City Opera, Portland Center for the Arts (Portland, OR) and hundreds of venues similar to the Cascade in cities large and small. When asked about the transition process to a new General Manager, McKay said “I’m really not worried there. The theater is operating efficiently and Jana will remain in her dual role through the process to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership. As for finding the right candidate, Margaret Genovese (Genovese, Vanderhoof and Associates) knows everyone in this industry in the US and Canada. She can help us locate the perfect candidate for the Cascade’s future growth.”

Full details on the Cascade Theatre’s search are posted on the search firm’s website at: http://genovesevanderhoof.com/opportunities/