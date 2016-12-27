Cascade Theatre hosts the Second Annual Signature Gala

An elegant evening of dancing, libations, tasty morsels and an opportunity to take home some exclusive autographed posters and prizes awaits those who attend the Cascade Theatre’s second annual Signature Gala. The event, set to be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 7:00pm, is the organization’s major fundraising event of the year.

Sip on complimentary champagne and snack on passed hors d’oeuvres while you mingle with friends and bid on a fantastic selection of live and silent auction items, including autographed posters of some of the most renowned musical artists to visit the Cascade. The Fray, Billy Currington, Lindsey Buckingham and Kris Kristofferson are a few of the big names being auctioned on this night. Bid on play, eat, and stay packages from Northern California to the Rogue Valley, including coveted trips from Chico, Mt. Shasta, Ashland and more. Also included will be a wide variety of raffle prizes and pop-up prizes throughout the night that anyone can win. After the auction, get your dancing shoes ready because our DJ will have you dancing into the night. An incredible, elegant, fun evening fundraising for the historic Cascade Theatre that serves as a powerful catalyst for downtown economic revitalization and provides a venue for a diverse array of arts and cultural events that celebrate the human spirit.

Proceeds from the Signature Gala will benefit the theatre’s ongoing restoration and preservation projects, and will assist in bringing the big names in music right to your front door.

Tickets are only $25, include champagne, hors d’oeuvers, dancing and pop-up prizes, and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2016-17 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.