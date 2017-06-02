Cascade Theatre announces entire 2017/18 performance series

This season at the Cascade Theatre focuses on a diversity of musical style and performance types that are as varied as the people who live in our region. Whether it’s country, reggae, folk, musical theater, world music or dance, you are sure to find several events in this year’s series that inspire. Highlights include Olivia Newton-John, Ok Go, The Wailers, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Pink Martini, comedian Rob Schnieder, the Cascade’s production of Cascade Christmas, Oliver, Hair and many more.

