Cascade Theater to present Tarzan the Stage Musical

Tarzan the Stage Musical

March 31st, April 1-2 & April 6-9



Produced by Jana Pulcini-Leard Directed by Eilyne Davis Choreographed by Jana Parker

Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend Phil Collins and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang.

Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. High-flying excitement and hits like the Academy Award winning “You’ll Be in My Heart” as well as “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds” make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience.