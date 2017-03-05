Carjacking suspect that evaded RPD for ten days arrested

On February 24, 2017, at around 11:13 a.m., Redding Police Department officers investigated a reported carjacking in the 900 block of Twin View Boulevard. The suspect in this case was identified as Jesse James King, 38 years of Redding. During the carjacking, King brandished a handgun at the victim and left in the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle was recovered the next day; however, King was not located at that time.

On March 2, 2017, an unrelated citizen reported that King had stolen their vehicle. In this case, King had been observed in possession of a handgun; however, it was not used during the commission of the vehicle theft. Later that day, the owner recovered the vehicle; however, King was again not located.

On March 4, 2017, Redding Police Department officers developed information that King was inside of a residence in the 2100 block of Dartmouth Drive. Officers setup a perimeter in the area and waited for King to leave. At around 5:00 p.m., King left the residence in a vehicle. A high-risk stop was conducted and King was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle produced two replica handguns, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. King was arrested and booked into the Shasta County jail for carjacking, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia. King was on Post Release Community Supervision and additionally charged with violating the terms of his release conditions. A past booking photograph of King is attached to this press release.