Canfield pleads guilty to all charges and admits all enhancements in DUI related murder case involving the death of 10-year-old Marley Johnson

On March 13, 2017, the day prior to his scheduled jury trial, Charles Kevin Canfield, Jr. entered guilty pleas to each charge and allegation against him, stemming from a traffic collision that resulted in the death of 10-year-old victim, Marley Johnson. The defendant plead guilty to Second Degree Murder, Hit and Run Resulting in Death, Hit and Run Resulting in Injury, two counts related to Driving Under the Influence Causing Injury with a Prior DUI conviction, with enhancements for causing Great Bodily Injury, having a high blood alcohol level, and causing injury to more than one victim.

On January 28, 2016, the defendant left a local bar, with a blood alcohol content near 0.205%. He struck a taxi-cab with his vehicle near the intersection of Hartnell and Churn Creek, causing pain and injuries to the driver, Richard Cathcart. He then fled the scene of that collision at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, crashing into the passenger door of a lawfully turning vehicle at the intersection of Hartnell and Northwoods. Marley Johnson was accompanying her older brother Marcel Johnson, who also sustained injuries in the collision, and was nearly instantly killed by traumatic injuries she sustained in the collision. Canfield admitted that after the final collision, he exited his vehicle and began to run from the scene. He admitted passing Marcel who was holding his sister in his arms outside the crashed vehicles, and thinking that Marley was dead. The defendant further admitted that he ran from the scene and did not seek help for his victims. He was apprehended by the Redding Police Department still running away in the area of Hilltop, north of Cypress Avenue.

Canfield is facing 15 years to life in State Prison related to the murder charge, and could face up to an additional 6 years and 4 months in State Prison related to the Hit and Run and DUI charges and enhancements for causing injuries to Marcel Johnson and Richard Cathcart. Judgment and Sentencing will occur in Department 2 of the Shasta County Courthouse on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Redding Police Department, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Shasta County District Attorney’s Investigations Unit; the victim’s family has been assisted throughout the court proceedings by Shasta County Crime Victim Assistance Center Advocate Candice Biddle; and the case has been prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Laura Smith from the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.