Caltrans’ QuickMap mobile app wins Innovation Award

SACRAMENTO — Caltrans was recently given an Award of Excellence for the innovative QuickMap mobile app, which allows motorists to view closures, traffic incidents and provides other travel information.

“QuickMap connects motorists to the information they need to make informed travel decisions,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty. “Caltrans will continue to find innovative ways to make traveling on our highways more safe and convenient.”

The award for “most innovative team” was voted on by other state agency peers in attendance at the Government Transformation and Innovation event recently hosted by Public Sector Partners, Inc.

The QuickMap app displays the user’s location on a map along with real-time information including traffic speeds, road closures, California Highway Patrol incidents, chain controls, fire locations, electronic highway sign messages and live traffic cameras. QuickMap was launched online in 2011, with an Android app released in August of last year, and an iOS release in January.

The QuickMap app is available by searching “Caltrans” in Apple’s “App Store” and in Android’s “Google Play Store.” It is also available online athttp://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.