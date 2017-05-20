Caltrans celebrates “May is Bike Month” with special activities to encourage bike riding

Come join the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in District 2, local Transportation Officials and your community on May 23, 2017 for several “May is Bike Month” activities:

Energizer Station: Tuesday, May 23rd from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm along the Sacramento River Trail next to the pavilion at the west end of the park

Lunch Ride: Tuesday, May 23rd starting at 11:45 am – enjoy a lunch time ride along the River Trail. Ride begins at the pavilion.

Ride with a Transportation Official: Tuesday, May 23 starting at 5:30 pm, begins at the north end of Enterprise Park. Ride with Caltrans and City Transportation officials as they showcase several 'in progress' and 'future' projects. There will be several meet up locations along the ride for those who can't start at 5:30 pm. The ride is anticipated to last 1.5 hours ending back at Enterprise Park around 7:00 pm.

“May is Bike Month” is a national event to encourage people to ride their bicycle for transportation to work, as well as for running errands and recreation. Bicycle commuting is a fun and efficient way to get the exercise you need without having to find extra time to work out. The health benefits of bicycling are numerous, including disease prevention, weight control, and stress reduction. Replacing motor vehicle trips with bicycling or walking can save on fuel and other commuting costs, reduce traffic, and improve air quality. Organizers remind all bicyclists to ride safely by always wearing a helmet and obeying the rules of the road.

RIDE INTO THE FUTURE OF BIKE FRIENDLY TRANSPORTATION

Caltrans is celebrating that May is Bike Month and that bicycles are a growing part of California’s transportation system. In this Caltrans News Flash, Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty takes you for a look at some of the successes, challenges and future opportunities for active transportation.

You will tour bike-friendly facilities in and around Sacramento and West Sacramento, and hear about Caltrans’ plans moving forward for more bicycling-focused transportation planning.

This video can be viewed at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/paffairs/newsflash/

