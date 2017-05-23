Caltrans adopts state bicycle and pedestrian plan

First-Ever Statewide Plan Creates Framework to Increase Safe Bicycling and Walking

SACRAMENTO — Caltrans has adopted California’s first statewide bicycle and pedestrian plan, Toward an Active California, which lays out policies and actions to support active modes of transportation. This achieves the department’s ambitious goals to double walking and triple bicycling trips by 2020, and reduce bicycle and pedestrian fatalities by ten percent each year.

“Thanks to the input of our community partners, this new plan identifies steps we will take to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state, as well as ways to make walking and bicycling an appealing option for many everyday trips,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty. “The timing is right, with the recent passage of the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which funds an additional $1 billion for the Active Transportation Program over the next ten years, active transportation will continue to play a vital role in California’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The plan is the product of a collaborative effort between Caltrans, local and regional agencies, state agency partners, pedestrian and bicycle advocacy organizations, members of the public, and other stakeholders. This plan is designed to complement local and regional active transportation plans being developed across the state. It will guide the planning and development of non-motorized transportation facilities, and maximize the use of future investments on the state highway system and other state facilities. The plan will also lead to improved connections for the state’s bicycle and pedestrian facilities between local and regional roads, public transit, and intercity and passenger rail.

Toward an Active California seeks to fulfill the six goals outlined in the California Transportation Plan 2040, and introduces 15 strategies and 60 actions that are specific to active transportation. At the core of the plan are four objectives: safety, mobility, preservation, and social equity.

For more details about the plan, please visit www.cabikepedplan.org.