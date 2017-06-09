California Transportation Commission brings together state and locals for road maintenance and Rehabilitation Program (SB 1) Planning

Sacramento, CA – Today, The California Transportation Commission (Commission) began two days of workshops and meetings aimed at answering questions related to the implementation of Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act.

With the passage of the Road Repair & Accountability Act of 2017 (SB 1), California’s drivers are making a strong investment in the future of state and local roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure. To expedite the needed work, the Commission is actively working on guidelines for project allocations.

“It is clear that everyone in California is looking to us to lead the way. The Commission takes very seriously its charge to make thoughtful, effective, and efficient mobility investments” said Commission Chair Bob Alvarado.

Today’s Implementation Kickoff Forum included discussions with the Assembly Transportation Committee Chair, Jim Frazier as well as California State Transportation Agency Secretary Brian Kelly, Caltrans, local governments, social and environmental justice representatives, and the business community.

Assembly Transportation Committee Chair Jim Frazier said, “Knowing that the CTC is the backstop for transparency and accountability, I had faith not only that we can get this implemented but also that we can use the Commission’s skills to ensure transparency and accountability.”

The Commission has been entrusted with making sure these investments move quickly into infrastructure projects, and to improve transparency and accountability for the taxpayers. Today, Commissioners heard perspectives from state, local, business, and community stakeholders. California’s roads rank second-worst in the nation for pavement condition, and traffic congestion robs residents of valuable time with their families. Rough California roads cost drivers hundreds of dollars each year. The implementation, accountability, and oversight for these new investments gives the Commission the responsibility to set a course for fulfilling the vision set out in SB 1 – by programming projects which fix roads, reduce congestion, and improve safety and quality of life.

Friday, the Commission will continue the two-day meeting with a series of public workshops:

8:30 – Welcome

8:40 – SB 1 Program Implementation Process Overview

8:50 – State Highway Operation and Protection Program (draft guidelines)

9:00 – Local Streets and Roads Program

9:10 – Trade Corridor Enhancement Account

10:30 – Active Transportation Program (draft guidelines)

1:00 – Solutions for Congested Corridors Program

2:55 – Local Partnership Program

4:50 – Conclusion

For more information, visit the Commission’s SB 1 webpage at http://catc.ca.gov/programs/SB1.html

More information about the California Transportation Commission may be found at http://www.catc.ca.gov/.