California Transportation Commission adopts California Transportation Plan guidelines

SACRAMENTO—The California Transportation Commission (CTC) concluded a year-long public process for developing first-ever guidelines to promote a cohesive statewide policy framework for multi-modal transportation investments and to address future transportation needs. The California Transportation Plan (CTP) serves as the transportation policy plan designed to meet California’s mobility needs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next 20 years.

Commission Chairman Bob Alvarado stated, “California deserves to have a thoughtful statewide plan for improving our transportation infrastructure.”

To develop the CTP Guidelines, the CTC brought together the California State Transportation Agency, the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the California Natural Resources Agency, the California Department of Public Health, and the Strategic Growth Council. In addition to state agencies, the CTP workgroup members also included representatives from organizations and stakeholders with interests and expertise in areas including, but not limited to, transportation, environmental protection and climate change, freight, public health, housing, social equity, and public safety.

CTC Executive Director Susan Bransen stated, “These CTP Guidelines promote development of a strategic integrated transportation plan for California that supports economic vitality, while protecting environmental resources and promoting health and well-being for all Californians.”

CTP Guidelines were developed to achieve the following objectives:

Provide a cohesive policy framework and document structure for Caltrans to consider and use in the development of future CTPs that will inform multi-modal transportation policy and investment decisions;

Identify and seek to ensure compliance with federal regulations and state statutory requirements for the development and content of the CTP, including the state requirement that the plan take into consideration the use of alternative fuels, new vehicle technology, tailpipe emissions reductions, expansion of public transit, bicycling, and walking, to identify the statewide multimodal transportation system needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050;

Identify state policies for inclusion in the CTP; and

Identify study areas for future analysis in the statewide transportation planning process.

The CTP Guidelines may be found at: http://www.catc.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/2017Agenda/2017-05/20_4.5.pdf.

More information about the California Transportation Commission may be found at: http://www.catc.ca.gov/.