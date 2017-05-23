California State Old Time Fiddlers sponsors the Third Annual Summer Mountain Music and Arts Festival at Cedar Crest

On Saturday, July 22nd, the California State Old Time Fiddlers Association, District 6 will be presenting their Third Annual SUMMER MOUNTAIN MUSIC and ARTS FESTIVAL at the beautiful Cedar Crest Vineyards—32505 Forward Rd in Manton. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. event runs 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs, pack a lunch and make plans to stay the day to enjoy two stages of amazing headliner bands that will be performing all day. Local vendors, live art projects, crafts and food will be onsite along with Cedar Crest Vineyard’s award winning wines and craft beers.

Advance ticket sales will be available after June 1st online (www.northstatefiddlers.com) and at these locations: The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding; The Brass Reed, 2650 S. Market St., Redding; Manton Corners, Manton Rd., Manton. Advance ticket price: $18. Tickets will also be for sale on site at the event for $20. Parking is free.

The event is a benefit for the California State Old Time Fiddlers to continue the mission of supporting live music events, entertaining seniors and veterans at adult care facilities, hosting fiddle contests and jams, assisting musical education for children, and supporting other local non-profit organizations throughout the North State.

For more information or to find out how you or your business can help support the Summer Mountain Music and Arts Festival contact us at: https://www.facebook.com/Summer-Mountain-Music-and-Arts-Festival and rootsmusicredding@yahoo.com and or call George Fredson at (530) 604-8706 or email at george.fredson@yahoo.com