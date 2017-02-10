California State Board of Equalization posts new district sales taxes

No changes for Shasta County

Sales and Use Tax Rate Changes Operative April 1, 2017

The tax rate changes listed below apply only within the indicated city limits. To find the correct tax rate for your area or business location, visit their website, click on Find a SALES TAX RATE by Address, and enter the address as prompted. (Please note: The new rates will not be available on this webpage until April 1, 2017.)

The new tax rates will be available to view and to download from a spreadsheet prior to April 1, 2017, on our webpage, California City & County Sales & Use Tax Rates. You can also call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115 (TTY:711) where representatives are available to assist you weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific time), except state holidays.

Two additional district taxes approved by California voters in November 2016 are not operative until:

Los Angeles County imposes a new 0.50 percent tax and extends indefinitely an existing 0.50 percent tax (LAMT). April 1, 2018 —City of Vacaville’s existing 0.25 percent tax expires March 31, 2018 , and a new 0.75 percent tax is imposed from April 1, 2018 , until March 31, 2027 .

Additionally, the validity of the City of Ukiah’s 0.50 percent tax increase, which was also approved by voters in November 2016, is being challenged in a lawsuit. Therefore, the tax cannot be administered until the lawsuit has been resolved. We will distribute separate notices for all three of these tax changes prior to their operative dates.