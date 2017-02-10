California State Board of Equalization posts new district sales taxes

No changes for Shasta County

Sales and Use Tax Rate Changes Operative April 1, 2017

The tax rate changes listed below apply only within the indicated city limits. To find the correct tax rate for your area or business location, visit their website, click on Find a SALES TAX RATE by Address, and enter the address as prompted. (Please note: The new rates will not be available on this webpage until April 1, 2017.)

The new tax rates will be available to view and to download from a spreadsheet prior to April 1, 2017, on our webpage, California City & County Sales & Use Tax Rates. You can also call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115 (TTY:711) where representatives are available to assist you weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific time), except state holidays.

Two additional district taxes approved by California voters in November 2016 are not operative until:

  • July 1, 2017Los Angeles County imposes a new 0.50 percent tax and extends indefinitely an existing 0.50 percent tax (LAMT).
  • April 1, 2018City of Vacaville’s existing 0.25 percent tax expires March 31, 2018, and a new 0.75 percent tax is imposed from April 1, 2018, until March 31, 2027.

Additionally, the validity of the City of Ukiah’s 0.50 percent tax increase, which was also approved by voters in November 2016, is being challenged in a lawsuit. Therefore, the tax cannot be administered until the lawsuit has been resolved. We will distribute separate notices for all three of these tax changes prior to their operative dates.

NEW DISTRICT TAXES
Citywide New Code Acronym Prior Rate New Rate
City of Belmont
(located in San Mateo County)		 540 BMTG 8.750% 9.250%
City of Chula Vista
(located in San Diego County)		 532 CVGT 7.750% 8.250%
City of Clearlake
(located in Lake County)		 468 CRMI 7.750% 8.750%
City of Del Mar
(located in San Diego County)		 534 DELG 7.750% 8.750%
City of Downey
(located in Los Angeles County)		 474 DWYG 8.750% 9.250%
City of East Palo Alto
(located in San Mateo County)		 542 EPAG 8.750% 9.250%
City of El Centro
(located in Imperial County)		 462 ECTG 7.750% 8.250%
Town of Fairfax1
(located in Marin County)		 478 FAXG 8.750% 9.000%
City of Fortuna
(located in Humboldt County)		 460 FOGT 7.750% 8.500%
City of Fountain Valley
(located in Orange County)		 512 FVGT 7.750% 8.750%
City of Hemet
(located in Riverside County)		 515 HMGT 7.750% 8.750%
City of Indio
(located in Riverside County)		 517 INGT 7.750% 8.750%
City of Isleton
(located in Sacramento County)		 527 ISGT 8.250% 8.750%
City of La Palma
(located in Orange County)		 508 LAPG 7.750% 8.750%
City of La Quinta
(located in Riverside County)		 521 LQUG 7.750% 8.750%
City of Lakeport
(located in Lake County)		 466 LAKG 7.750% 8.750%
Town of Loomis
(located in Placer County)		 513 LOOG 7.250% 7.500%
City of Lynwood
(located in Los Angeles County)		 470 LWDG 8.750% 9.750%
City of Madera
(located in Madera County)		 476 MADG 7.750% 8.250%
City of Martinez
(located in Contra Costa County)		 453 MRMS 8.250% 8.750%
City of Menifee
(located in Riverside County)		 525 MENG 7.750% 8.750%
City of Newark
(located in Alameda County)		 451 NEGT 9.250% 9.750%
City of Orland
(located in Glenn County)		 458 ORDG 7.250% 7.750%
City of Placerville
(located in El Dorado County)		 457 PVWS 7.750% 8.250%
City of Pleasant Hill
(located in Contra Costa County)		 455 PLGT 8.250% 8.750%
City of Ridgecrest2
(located in Kern County)		 463 RIDG 8.000% 8.250%
City of Riverside
(located in Riverside County)		 519 RIVG 7.750% 8.750%
City of Santa Monica3
(located in Los Angeles County)		 472 SAMG 9.250% 9.750%
City of Santa Paula
(located in Ventura County)		 572 SPLT 7.250% 8.250%
City of St. Helena
(located in Napa County)		 501 SHGT 7.750% 8.250%
City of Stockton
(located in San Joaquin County)		 538 SSLR 8.750% 9.000%
City of Suisun City
(located in Solano County)		 555 SUGT 7.375% 8.375%
City of Temecula
(located in Riverside County)		 523 TEMG 7.750% 8.750%
City of Tracy
(located in San Joaquin County)		 536 TRCG 7.750% 8.250%
City of Ventura
(located in Ventura County)		 573 SBVT 7.250% 7.750%
City of Visalia
(located in Tulare County)		 571 VISG 8.000% 8.500%
City of Wasco
(located in Kern County)		 464 WASG 7.250% 8.250%
City of West Sacramento
(located in Yolo County)		 575 WSCG 7.750% 8.000%
City of Westminster
(located in Orange County)		 510 WESG 7.750% 8.750%
City of Yreka
(located in Siskiyou County)		 553 YRKG 7.250% 7.750%
Town of Yucca Valley4
(located in San Bernardino County)		 530 YUCG/YCST 7.750% 8.750%
Countywide New Code Acronym Prior Rate New Rate
Merced County
(This rate applies to all unincorporated areas and any cities that do not have district taxes.)		 481 META 7.250% 7.750%
City of Atwater 485 ATWS 7.750% 8.250%
City of Gustine 484 GSTG 7.750% 8.250%
City of Los Banos 482 LBPS 7.750% 8.250%
City of Merced 483 MRCD 7.750% 8.250%
Monterey County
(This rate applies to all unincorporated areas and any cities that do not have district taxes.)		 487 MTSF 7.375% 7.750%
City of Carmel-by-the-Sea 495 CBSG 8.375% 8.750%
City of Del Rey Oaks5 490 DLRY/DROG 8.875% 9.250%
City of Gonzales 498 GZGT 7.875% 8.250%
City of Greenfield 494 GRFD/GFGT 9.125% 9.500%
City of King City 496 KING 7.875% 8.250%
City of Marina 492 MRNA 8.375% 8.750%
City of Monterey 497 MTRS 8.375% 8.750%
City of Pacific Grove 491 PGRV 8.375% 8.750%
City of Salinas 489 SLNS/SLGT 8.875% 9.250%
City of Sand City 499 SANG 8.375% 8.750%
City of Seaside 488 SEAS 8.375% 8.750%
City of Soledad 493 STEG 8.375% 8.750%
Nevada County6
(This rate applies to all unincorporated areas and any cities that do not have district taxes.)		 502 NEVL 7.375% 7.500%
City of Grass Valley 504 GVGT 7.875% 8.000%
City of Nevada City7 506 NVSP7NVSI/NVGT 8.250% 8.750%
Town of Truckee 503 TRSR/TTRS 8.125% 8.250%
Santa Clara County
(This rate applies to all unincorporated areas and any cities that do not have district taxes.)		 544 SVTS 8.500% 9.000%
City of Campbell 545 CMPL 8.750% 9.250%
City of San Jose 546 SJGT 8.750% 9.250%
Santa Cruz County
(This rate applies to all unincorporated areas and any cities that do not have district taxes.)		 548 SCZT 8.000% 8.500%
City of Capitola8 549 CPGT/CPRG 8.500% 9.000%
City of Santa Cruz 550 STCZ 8.500% 9.000%
City of Scotts Valley 552 SVLY 8.500% 9.000%
City of Watsonville 551 WTPS/WTVL 8.750% 9.250%
Sonoma County
(This rate applies to all unincorporated areas and any cities that do not have district taxes.)		 559 SCLM 8.000% 8.125%
City of Cotati 565 COTI 9.000% 9.125%
City of Healdsburg 564 HDBG 8.500% 8.625%
City of Rohnert Park 562 RPGF 8.500% 8.625%
City of Santa Rosa9 561 SRGF/SRPS 8.500% 8.625%
City of Sebastopol 560 SEBG/SBCGS 8.750% 8.875%
City of Sonoma10 563 SOGT 8.500% 8.625%
Stanislaus County
(This rate applies to all unincorporated areas and any cities that do not have district taxes.)		 567 SLFR 7.375% 7.875%
City of Ceres 568 CRPS 7.875% 8.375%
City of Oakdale 569 ODGT 7.875% 8.375%

