California Highway Patrol reminds motorists to slow down and celebrate responsibly

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, the CHP will observe a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) focused on speed enforcement. To keep the roadways safe for everyone, all available officers will be watching for motorists who are speeding, driving distracted, not wearing their seat belts, or driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs.

“The CHP’s ultimate goal is to save lives,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “Officers will be patrolling the roadways this Fourth of July holiday weekend to ensure motorists are arriving safely at their destination.”

During the 2016 Independence Day MEP, 35 people were killed on California’s roadways. Of those who died in the CHP’s jurisdiction in 2016, 65 percent were not wearing seat belts. Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to reduce fatalities in motor vehicle collisions.

Throughout last year’s Fourth of July weekend, the CHP made 1,118 DUI arrests within a 78-hour period. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the Fourth of July holiday period from 2011 to 2015, there were 751 people killed in drunk-driving collisions.

“Travel at a safe speed, fasten your seat belt, and designate a sober driver if your holiday plans include alcohol,” added Commissioner Farrow. “These choices could save your life or the life of someone you love.”

