California Department of Fish and Wildlife plans elk capture in Siskyou and Modoc counties

Beginning this week and continuing through June 12, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) plans to capture as many as 30 elk calves in northeastern California.

Rocky Mountain and Roosevelt elk calves will be captured in Siskiyou and Modoc counties on U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, and on private properties with permission from landowners. Under the direction of CDFW veterinary staff, CDFW wildlife biologists will lead the captures.

Staff in a helicopter will assist captures by locating bedded calves and directing ground crews to those locations. Before release, each calf will be fitted with an ear tag. The radio-tracking tags will provide detailed information about habitat use, survival and movements of calves for the following year. This information will help improve elk population and recruitment estimates.

For additional information, please contact CDFW Environmental Scientist Reid Plumb at (419) 349-2040.