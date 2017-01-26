CalEITC4me kicks off tax season to help more working families claim hundreds of millions in refunds in 2017

Combined State and Federal EITC refunds up to $6,000 for lower income working Californians

SACRAMENTO –CalEITC4me, the education and outreach campaign to get the word out to more than 600,000 eligible low-income working Californians about the state’s earned income tax credit (CalEITC) program, will reach even more eligible households in its second year through expanded multilingual education and grassroots outreach, enhanced website tools, and free tax preparation services.

“Thanks to Governor Brown, our state’s leadership, and committed community partners, in its first year California’s EITC put hundreds of millions of dollars back into the pockets of low-income working families and individuals,” said Joseph N. Sanberg, CalEIT4me founder and chair. “This year, we aim to maximize this critical program so that every eligible household claims the refunds they’ve earned. With that additional income hard working Californians can provide necessities for their families and strengthen their local communities.”

CalEITC4me.org is gearing up for the 2017 tax season by enhancing its one-stop shop for partners, community organizations and filers throughout the year. The multilingual website provides resources, content, tool kits, fact sheets, videos, social media and other user-friendly resources.

“By increasing the capacity of organizations already working in communities – distributing multilingual materials, offering free tax preparation, and using our website tools including a heat map to target door-to-door visit to eligible families – we are making a big step towards creating greater economic security for working families,” added Holly Martinez, Executive Director, CalEITC4me.

Californians must file their taxes by April 18 to qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit credit.

ABOUT CalEITC4Me.org

CalEITC4Me is statewide outreach and education campaign to spread awareness of the state and federal Earned Income Tax Credit and put more money into the hands of hard-working Californians. CalEITC4ME, an initiative of Golden State Opportunity, is a one-stop, multilingual online hub of information and interactive resources. To learn more about CalEITC4Me, visit CalEITC4Me.org. To learn more about Golden State Opportunity, the organization focused on creating economic security for everyone, visit goldenstateopportunity.org