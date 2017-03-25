Nor-Cal Jazz Festival presents “The Usual Suspects” on March 26

On March 26, 2017, the Nor-Cal Jazz Festival is partnering with Redding’s 17 piece Big Band, ‘The Usual Suspects’ at the Pilgrim Congressional Church for a Sunday afternoon concert.

The church was designed by Frank Loyd Wright; this event will be by donation at the door, with doors at 3:00 p.m and the concert at 3:30. ‘The Usual Suspects’ wowed the first Nor-Cal Jazz Festival in the Sierra Nevada Big Room in 2014 and has been a local favorite for years. Performing in the Count Basie style, this is sure to be a wonderful afternoon of some of the greatest music ever written. Bring the kids, families welcome.