CAL FIRE / Shasta County Fire continue annual MDA “Fill the Boot” campaign

MDA / CAL FIRE/ Shasta County Fire “Fill the Boot” — Friday and Saturday, April 28th and 29th in Redding at the Mt. Shasta Mall

In 1954 the IAFF, International Association of Firefighters, recognized the Muscular Dystrophy Association as their “Charity of Choice”. They have been supporting this noble cause for the last 62 years through their trademark, “Fill the Boot”. This campaign includes events such as concerts, fairs, spaghetti feeds, bicycle races, motorcycle rides, festivals and its hallmark fundraiser being the “Fill the Boot” on street corners to name a few.

CAL FIRE / Shasta County Fire will be continuing their annual MDA “Fill the Boot” campaign this Friday and Saturday, April 28th and 29th in Redding at the Mt. Shasta Mall to continue to raise funds to help those in need that are having to live with one of the 43 various forms of neuro muscular disease covered by the Muscular Dystrophy Association as well as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS.

“The citizens of Shasta County have been very generous and supportive in the past with their contributions to the MDA “Fill the Boot” campaign and we are confident that they will continue to do so as we aim to reach this year’s goal of $ 55,000”, stated Kevin Aday the Leader of the CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire/MDA team.

Research, supported by MDA, has made more advancement in the last 7 years, and continues to do so, than there has been in the previous 50 years. Just in the past 6 months there have been 3 FDA approved drugs to be used in the battle against neuro muscular disease. This has been accomplished through the help of those willing to donate to this worthy cause such as the citizens of Shasta County. MDA does not receive any monetary support from any government source, nor does it seek or receive fees for service. In California alone, MDA, sponsors fifteen neuromuscular disease clinics where those with nerve and muscle disease can receive a wide range of services at no cost. The IAFF, International Association of Firefighters, is the largest financial sponsor of MDA. Shasta County Fire became involved in 2010 and has raised over $111,707 to date.

A representative from the MDA National Office in Arizona commented that “CAL FIRE has raised the most money through their statewide efforts, in the shortest period of time than any other fire department in the nation and or northern continent for that matter”. Statewide, CAL FIRE has raised over $3.65 million to date since January of 2008.

CAL FIRE /SCFD “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign will be held at the following locations and times: Friday, the 28th, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday April 29th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Mt. Shasta Mall. Please contact Kevin Aday at (530) 945-5415 for further information.