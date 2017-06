A fire is burning in the Siskiyou County area of Whitepine Road and Blue Heron Place, ten miles east of Hornbrook on June 6, 2017, at 4:38 p.m. The Whitepine Fire Incident has burned 40 acres and at 75% contained as of June 7 at 7:15 a.m.. The administrative unit is Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit and reports road closures at Whitepine and Desavado Roads and Whitepine Road and Dennis Place.