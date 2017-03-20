Burney man shot several times, then cased after he accused a male suspect he threaten to run over a female

On Sunday, March 19, 2017, at approximately 12:40 a.m. John Yochum of Burney, California called the Sheriff’s Office to report being shot at several times by Victor Sage Kersten (20 years of age). Apparently Yochum attempted to confront Kersten about threats Kersten had made to run over a female, due to the female not wanting a relationship with him. Yochum was at the intersection of Hwy 89 and Hwy 299E, which is east of the Burney area, when he saw Kersten. Yochum caught up to Kersten and attempted to gain Kersten’s attention by driving near Kersten’s rear bumper. Kersten then pulled over on Hwy 89, approximately 4 miles from the intersection.

As Yochum pulled alongside of Kersten’s white Toyota Tacoma, Kersten immediately began to shoot at Yochum with a firearm (unknown type at the time). The projectiles penetrated Yochum’s vehicle in close proximity of Yochum’s person. Yochum feared for his life and accelerated southbound on Hwy 89. Yochum stated he had reached speeds of 100 mph while Kersten followed behind.

Yochum then turned onto Cassel Road where they both entered the town of Cassel. Yochum and Kersten were in the residential neighborhood of Cassel when Kersten began to fire his weapon once again toward Yochum’s vehicle. Yochum was able to get away from Kersten, later returning to Burney to report the matter to the Sheriff’s Office.

Later that morning, Kersten was located by deputies just as he pulled into his residence at the 20000 block of Marquette Street in Burney. When advised he was under arrest for attempted murder, Kersten then began to resist deputies. After a brief struggle, Kersten was restrained and taken into custody. Kersten’s vehicle was later towed to the Shasta County ID Lab evidence yard to be processed by ID Technicians.

During the interview of Kersten, he admitted to shooting at Yochum but would not tell deputies the location of the firearm. A search warrant was later authored and executed for Kersten’s residence, where evidence pertaining to the attempted homicide was located. Kersten is currently in custody at the Shasta County Main Jail in Redding for attempted murder. Kersten’s bail will be set at $500,000.00. Further charges will be added in the next coming days.