Burney knife wielding suspect threatening residents apprehended with assistance of K-9 Blitz and citizen

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 2:54 p.m., deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Burney patrol responded to the 20200 block of Cedar Street in Burney for the report of an assault. Once on scene, deputies learned that suspect Thomas McCloud had brandished a large knife towards two individuals while threatening to kill them. According to the victim’s statements, McCloud waved the knife in front of his body in a threatening manner. Both victims said they feared that McCloud would carry out his threats to kill them. After an extensive search of the area, deputies were unable to locate McCloud and left the scene. McCloud also had an active warrant for misdemeanor domestic violence.

At 6:46 p.m., deputies responded again to the 20200 block of Cedar Street for the report of McCloud threatening to vandalize a residence. Shortly after, McCloud was located by deputies, but fled on foot from their contact. McCloud was then located exiting the victim’s residence after he entered it without their permission, but McCloud again fled from contact.

McCloud was apprehended a short time later with the assistance of Shasta County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blitz and a citizen. McCloud was transported to the Shasta County Jail, where he was booked on his warrant, criminal threats, resisting arrest, trespassing, and brandishing a knife in a threatening manner.