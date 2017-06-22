After burglary, customers using Applebee’s Entree Express in March and April should check credit for identity theft

On June 20, 2017, at about 6:00 am, Applebee’s restaurant located on Hilltop Dr. had a storage area broken into. Two boxes of receipts were stolen during the burglary. The records taken were Entree Express receipts for the months of March and April 2017. The records stolen had patrons’ names, credit card numbers, security codes and expiration dates on them. It is estimated that between 500 and 1000 receipts were stolen. It is possible these records could be used to conduct identity theft.

A second burglary occurred on June 21, 2017, at 5:00 am. It appears no property was taken during this attempted theft.

The first theft was accomplished by a white male in his thirties, 5’8”- 5’10” tall, medium build, black baseball cap with a red emblem, black tee shirt with an eagle design on the front, black pants and black and white tennis shoes. The suspect was seen getting into the passenger seat of a small 90’s model teal or aqua green pickup similar to a Chevy S-10.

The second burglary suspect was a white female in her 30’s, 5’5” 140 lbs, slim build, light baseball cap, light color tee shirt, light color shorts, tennis shoes.

If you have used Entree Express for Applebee’s in March or April of this year, it is recommended to contact your credit card company and monitor your statements for any fraudulent activity. If you find that fraudulent activity has occurred on your credit card, you can report the fraud by going to reddingpolice.org and utilizing the online reporting process or call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200. Anyone with information regarding these crimes is also encouraged to call the Redding Police Department.