Brothers involved in gang related drive-by shooting arrested for drugs

On May 10, 2017 at 3:44PM, Officers with the Redding Police Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) were focusing patrol efforts on the Hilltop Dr. Corridor. NPU officers observed a vehicle with five occupants arrive at the Mt Shasta Mall parking lot. NPU officers suspected drug activity was occurring and made contact with the occupants.

NPU officers discovered the driver, Jonathon Michael Lunsford, 18 years old of Redding was on probation. One passenger, Joseph Daniel Lunsford, 21 years old of Redding was also found to be on probation. NPU officers recognized the Lunsford brothers due to their past participation in May 30, 2016 RABA Terminal, gang related drive by shooting. Both brothers were placed on probation for that incident and the name of the street gang was never released to prevent notoriety.

During a probation search, officers located cocaine, Xanax, a scale, a large quantity of cash and packaging material on Jonathon Lunsford. Officers also located a “slung shot” in Lunsford’s vehicle. A “slung shot” is a homemade weapon which is illegal to possess. In this instance, Lunsford had placed a pool ball in a sock to create a slung shot weapon. Lunsford is prohibited from possessing drugs or weapons as a condition of his probation. Lunsford was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of possessing cocaine for sale, suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale, possessing a prohibited weapon and a violation of his probation.