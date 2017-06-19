BLM Pit River Campground opens for summer season

FALL RIVER MILLS, Calif. – Campsites, river access and picnic areas have opened for the

summer season at the Bureau of Land Management Pit River Campground in northeast California.

Opening was delayed this year while crews repaired damage caused by high river flows during the winter and early spring. The campground provides economic tourism benefits for nearby communities and offers an economical way for families to connect with the natural resources of the public lands.

The campground features seven individual campsites, a group campsite, and a day-use area ideal for fishing and picnicking. Campsites have fire rings, tables and barbecues. Barbecues and picnic tables are available at the day use site.

Those with walking difficulties can fish from an accessible fishing pier, while kayakers can take advantage of a specially designed launch site.

There are no fees for the day use site. Campsite fees are $8 per night; the group site is $12 nightly. Camping is on a first-come, first served basis, with a limit of 14 days. Reservations are not accepted. A camp host is on site.

The campground is five miles west of Fall River Mills along State Highway 299.