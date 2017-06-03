Black Bear Diner supports National Park Foundation with fundraising effort during the month of June

“We’re proud to support the National Park Foundation in their mission,” said David Doty, chief marketing officer for Black Bear Diner. “It’s a synergistic partnership that we believe our customers will embrace because it ties in directly to our brand and the important conservation and preservation efforts that help protect black bears in the wilderness.”

The fundraising effort, which runs from June 1 – June 30, features the all-new National Parks Burger. The National Parks Burger includes two, five-ounce seasoned all-beef patties on Black Bear Diner’s signature brioche bun. The burger is stacked high with two slices of thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, egg and onion rings. One dollar from every burger sold throughout Black Bear Diner’s 95 restaurants will be donated to the National Park Foundation.

Black Bear Diner is also providing the National Park Foundation $1 from every commemorative gift shop item sold at each Black Bear Diner restaurant. Placemats featuring prominent national parks will also help reinforce the partnership.

“There are countless ways to support national parks, and we’re grateful to Black Bear Diner for introducing such a delicious one,” said Stefanie Mathew, vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. “This partnership not only drives donations, but it also raises awareness about how contributions from organizations and individuals can really help protect our parks and ensure they thrive for generations to come.”

Black Bear Diner and the National Park Foundation recently teamed up during National Park Week and have been official partners since January 2017. Black Bear Diner aims to raise $50,000 in 2017 for the National Park Foundation.

ABOUT BLACK BEAR DINER

Founded in Mt. Shasta, California in 1995, Black Bear Diner was born from a desire to bring home-style comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining experience. The family dining concept offers a vast menu anchored on hearty portions and excellent value. The franchise has grown to 95 locations in eight western states and is consistently recognized as one of the fastest growing concepts by industry observers. For more information, please visit www.blackbeardiner.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and INSPIRE the next generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial Campaign for America’s National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.