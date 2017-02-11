Bixby Knolls Mobile Home Park murder suspect arrested

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit obtained a Ramey Warrant for the arrest of Kane KazzCooper Harrison, AKA “Rage”, 30 years old from Redding, for the murder of Randall Matsunaga.

On Wednesday, February 8, 2017 the Major Crimes Unit began receiving tips that Harrison, as well as his girlfriend, Fawn Lilgrass Watkins, 32 years old from Redding CA, were possibly in the Clipper Mills area of Butte County. Clipper Mills is a small town located approximately 30 miles east of Oroville. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office had also received similar tips.

On Friday, February 10, 2017, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division assisted the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office with follow up and conducted surveillance as to Harrison’s whereabouts. Tipsters provided information that Harrison and Watkins were possibly with Harrison’s family members in the 11000 block of La Porte Road, Clipper Mills, CA.

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 6:33 a.m., detectives from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Butte County SWAT, Parole Agents from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officers with the California Highway Patrol, and detectives from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 11857 La Porte Rd, Clipper Mills, in an attempt to arrest Harrison on his outstanding murder warrant. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, neither Harrison nor Watkins were found at the location. Detectives learned updated information from occupants/residents on scene that Harrison and Watkins were possibly at another location on La Porte Road.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., law enforcement personnel responded to 12104 La Porte Road, Clipper Mills and contacted the homeowners, who confirmed Harrison and Watkins were inside the residence. The residence was secured and attempts to call out Harrison and Watkins began. A subsequent Search Warrant for this residence was obtained, while on scene personnel attempted to have Harrison and Watkins exit the residence. During the approximate 5 hour negotiations with Harrison in an attempt to facilitate his and Watkins safe surrender, canisters of tear gas were deployed. Harrison and Watkins ultimately exited the residence a short time later and were taken into custody without further incident.

Harrison was arrested on his outstanding warrant and booked into the Butte County Jail, pending extradition back to Shasta County next week. Watkins was later released after detectives conducted an interview with her. No other arrests were made during this operation and no civilian or law enforcement personnel were injured during the operation. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the public and allied agencies for their assistance in the efforts to locate Harrison and Watkins.

If anyone has further information on Matsunaga’s murder, they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.