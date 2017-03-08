Bissell Pet Foundation to pay adoption fees at 20 Northern California shelters

BISSELL PET FOUNDATION TO PAY ALL ADOPTION FEES AT MORE THAN 20 SHELTERS ACROSS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INCLUDING HAVEN HUMANE SOCIETY REDDING, CALIFORNIA ON MARCH 18

After successfully placing more than 2,800 cats and dogs in loving homes during three separate adoption events in 2016, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s EMPTY THE SHELTERS event will target Northern California! On Saturday, March 18, hundreds of pets are expected to find forever homes. BISSELL Pet Foundation will pay all adoption fees at more than 20 shelters and rescue organizations and will thank families for choosing adoption by providing a leash for dogs and a collar for cats.

“The goal for EMPTY THE SHELTERS is to encourage people to choose adoption first,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our hope is that hundreds of homeless pets will sleep well knowing the comfort of a new home and a loving family.” More than 1,000 pets are expected to be available for adoption at EMPTY THE SHELTERS locations, spanning from Redding, to Sacramento, to Monterey.

Participating organizations are required to partner with other animal welfare organizations to help fill the empty spaces once the pets have been adopted. Families that adopt a dog on March 18 will be required to pay for a dog license.

Nationwide, approximately 2.7 million pets are euthanized yearly because they are unable to find new homes. EMPTY THE SHELTERS will have a direct impact increasing adoption rates in Northern California. In previous EMPTY THE SHELTERS events, 96% of adopters reported pets remained in their new homes three months later; 54% of adopters were first-time adopters; 90% of all adopters planned to adopt again.

Haven Humane Society will be adhering to the standard adoption requirements during the event and adopters are encouraged to review those requirements prior to March 18. For more information about EMPTY THE SHELTERS, including a list of participating shelters and rescue organizations, or to make a donation to BISSELL Pet Foundation, please visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

About the BISSELL Pet Foundation

