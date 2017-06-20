Bicyclist suffering head injury after hit and run

On June 21, 2017, at about 3:11 a.m.., Officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle. While enroute, Officers were advised that the vehicle involved failed to stop and fled the scene eastbound on Lake Blvd.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the injured bicyclist, Anthony Tyrone Revis (age 51, of Redding, CA) who was suffering from a head injury as well as a broken right ankle. Revis was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A witness at the scene observed the collision and provided a general vehicle description.

Based on witness statements and evidence found at the scene, the bicyclist is listed as the cause of the initial collision. Based on the evidence left at the scene, the suspect vehicle is described as a white Nissan Maxima and should have damage to the passenger side front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department.

