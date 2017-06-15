Barry Hazle to be remembered with Celebration of Life

On July 22, 2017, in Barry Hazle style, we will celebrate his larger than life persona with food, drink, and of course music. Bring a chair, bring a dish and listen to the words and sounds from the many people who love Barry.

LAKE REDDING PARK PAVILION & GAZEBO – 11:30am

2225 Benton Drive – Redding, CA 96003

ATTIRE & ITEMS TO BRING:

Please dress casual and cool. Think of Barry looking dapper in his Hawaiian shirt! Bring a chair.

FOOD PROVIDED:

Hamburgers, Veggie Burgers, Hot Dogs, Wine, Beer and Water

POT LUCK ITEMS TO BRING:

Using the initial of your last name…

A-E, please bring a SALAD

F-I, please bring CHIP & DIP

J-N, please bring VEGGIES

O-S, please bring FRUIT

T-Z, please bring DESSERT

RSVP:

Please RSVP to Pam/Gary Kruth by email Pgkruth@aol.com or by phone

530-515.2971. If you can join, please let them know how many people in

your party and what potluck item you’ll be bringing.

SPEAKERS:

If you are interested in speaking, please contact Pam/Gary Kruth by email Pgkruth@aol.com or by phone 530-515.2971.

MUSICIANS:

Open mic will be available if you’d like to sing & play. Please contact Pete Angwin by email mpangwin@gmail.com or by phone 530-227-8212.

LODGING:

If you are coming from out of town, we have a few rooms reserved at:

The Holiday Inn – 1900 Hilltop Dr, Redding, CA

530-221-7500 – $92. for two queen beds – Must use code #PCG by 7/13/17