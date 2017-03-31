Axiom Repertory Theatre to present Marvin’s Room at Old City Hall

April 13 through April 30

Thursday – Saturday shows start at 7:29pm

Sunday shows start at 2:00pm

Ticket Prices: Adults $15 Seniors and Children $12

Old City Hall — 1313 Market Street Redding

Tickets are on sale now at www.axiomrepertorytheatre. com

Synopsis: Bessie lives in Florida where she cares for her pain-ridden aunt and ailing father, Marvin, who is confined to his bed and unable to speak. When Bessie is diagnosed with leukemia, her only hope is to contact her long-estranged sister, Lee, to see if their bone marrow is compatible for a transplant. Lee reluctantly makes the trip from Ohio, bringing along her two sons, one of whom, Hank, has just been released from an institution after a wave of arson. The sisters’ reunion is uneasy at best, with long buried recriminations coming to the surface even as love slowly overwhelms Lee’s veneer of selfishness and glib denial. Bessie’s challenge becomes reuniting Lee and Hank before he rejects her completely for her years of neglect. Beloved for its mordant humor and unflinching wisdom, Scott McPherson’s dark comedy allows us a moving view of one woman’s commitment to family and response to despair.