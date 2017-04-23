Avocados are loaded with nutrients that fight disease

Don’t skip the guacamole. Its main ingredient is avocados, which are rich in magnesium. The more magnesium in your diet, the less likely you are to develop type 2 diabetes and heart disease, say Harvard University researchers. (Other magnesium-rich foods include leafy greens, nuts, whole grains, some fruits, and shellfish.)

Magnesium isn’t the only benefit. Avocados are also full of mono-unsaturated fats, particularly one called oleic acid. It helps to raise “good” cholesterol levels in the body and lower “bad” cholesterol.

Each avocado contains a lot of potassium. Doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center say people who eat diets high in potassium have a lower risk of high blood pressure.

Avocados are rich in folate, which keeps nerves functioning properly, fights birth defects, and reduces the risk of heart disease. Half an avocado contains 14 percent of the recommended daily value of folate.

The idea for healthful living is not to rush out and buy avocados by the dozen. It is to include this healthful food in your diet whenever you want it.

If you have never worked with an avocado, here’s how to get started: If they are not soft to the touch, let them stand on the counter a day or two to ripen. To open one, cut it lengthwise all around the pit. Twist the halves in opposite directions to separate them, and remove the pit with a spoon.

Avocado Recipes:

GUACAMOLE

Cut two avocados in half. Remove the pits and scoop the flesh into a bowl. Squeeze the juice of one lemon into it.

Add two tablespoons olive oil, one small finely chopped onion, one crushed garlic clove, 1/2 pound tomatoes (skinned, seeded, and finely chopped), 1/2 teaspoon salt, and a dash of Tabasco sauce. Mash.

Top with freshly chopped parsley and use as a dip for low-fat, baked corn chips.

AVOCADO, TOMATO AND MOZZARELLA SALAD

2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and cubed

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/2 lb. fat-free mozzarella cheese, cubed

1/4 cup fresh basil, or 2 tsp. dried

1/3 cup Italian dressing

Combine all ingredients and salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. Toss and serve.

AVOCADO AND SALMON PASTA SALAD

1/4 lb. shell macaroni

6 oz. canned salmon, drained, picked over and flaked

3/4 cup tomatoes, chopped

1/2 avocado, chopped

1/2 red onions, thinly sliced

2 Tbsps. black olives, chopped

1/2 cup fat-free Italian dressing

4 green lettuce leaves

Cook pasta in a large pan of boiling water 8-10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain. Combine next five ingredients in a bowl. Combine pasta with salmon mixture. Add dressing and mix gently until well coated. Serve on lettuce leaves.

AVOCADO RICE WITH CHICKEN

1-1/4 Tbsps. olive oil

1/2 lb. bell peppers, chopped

6 oz. frozen corn

6 oz. canned tomatoes, chopped

4-1/4 cups cooked white rice

3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

2 tsps. olive oil, extra

6 boneless chicken breasts, about 4 oz. each

1/2 cup capers

3/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 avocados, chopped

1/2 avocados, sliced



Heat oil in a heavy nonstick pan over medium low heat. Add next three ingredients and cook five minutes. Stir in cooked rice and basil and continue cooking another five minutes. Keep warm. Heat extra olive oil in a heavy nonreactive frying pan over medium low heat. Cook chicken five minutes per side, or until cooked throughout. Remove chicken from pan and discard skins. Add capers to same pan and heat one minute. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and parsley. Gently stir chopped avocado into rice mixture. Divide mixture between individual serving plates. Place a chicken breast on top of each plate of rice. Pour lemon juice mixture over chicken and rice. Arrange avocado slices on top.

AVOCADO SALAD WITH SUN DRIED TOMATO DRESSING

2 Tbsps. sun dried tomatoes

1 clove garlic

1/8 tsp. salt (optional)

1-1/2 Tbsps. balsamic or red wine vinegar

2 Tbsps. olive oil

1 Tbsp. water

1/2 tsp. basil, or 1 Tbsp. fresh, minced

1 ripe firm avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced

2 tsps. lemon juice

1/4 lb. mozzarella cheese, cut into 1 inch cubes

4 cups alfalfa sprouts or lettuce, finely chopped

2/3 cup seasoned croutons

2 Tbsps. grated Parmesan cheese

Drain tomatoes (if oil packed) and mince. Combine garlic and salt in a mortar and mash to a paste. Combine garlic paste with tomatoes, vinegar, oil, water and basil in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake vigorously until emulsified.

Combine avocado, lemon juice and cheese in a mixing bowl. Add enough dressing to coat well. Toss and serve on a bed of sprouts or lettuce. Sprinkle with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

BAKED POTATOES WITH AVOCADO AND BACON TOPPING

8 large baking potatoes, scrubbed

6 bacon slices, chopped

2 medium avocados, peeled and mashed

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tsps. lemon juice

1/8 tsp. hot red pepper sauce

1/2 red bell peppers\cooked, seeded and cut into thin strips



Preheat oven to temperature 400°F. Pierce potato skins in several places with a fork. Bake potatoes about one hour, or until tender. Heat a heavy nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook four to five minutes stirring frequently until crisp. Drain bacon on absorbent paper.

Combine mashed avocado with remaining ingredients, except peppers and bacon, in a bowl. Split baked potato down the middle. Divide avocado mixture between potatoes and top with peppers and bacon.

TURKEY AVOCADO MELT

8 slices whole wheat bread

1 cup cucumber dressing

2 tomatoes, sliced

3/4 lb. cooked turkey breast or smoked turkey, thinly sliced

1 avocado, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

Turn on broiler. Arrange bread on a baking sheet and toast lightly one minute without turning. Spread dressing over toasted side of bread. Top with tomatoes and turkey. Arrange avocado slices in a spiral pattern over turkey and sprinkle with cheese. Place under broiler until cheese is bubbly.

ASPARAGUS AND AVOCADO WRAPS

(low fat and low calorie recipe)

24 spears asparagus

24 spears 1 ripe avocado, pitted and peeled

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups cooked cold long-grain white rice

3 tablespoons plain nonfat yogurt

3 whole wheat tortillas, 10 inches in diameter

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

In a medium-sized saucepan over high heat, bring two inches water to a boil. Place the asparagus in a steamer basket, cover, and steam until just tender, approximately five minutes. Remove the asparagus and immediately rinse in cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain thoroughly.

In a small bowl, mash the avocado, lime juice, and garlic into a coarse puree.

In another small bowl, stir together the rice and yogurt to mix well.

Heat a large dry frying pan (not one with a nonstick surface) over medium heat. One at a time, heat the tortillas in the hot pan until softened, approximately 20 seconds per side.

Lay the tortillas flat on a clean work surface. Spread the avocado mixture equally among the tortillas. Top each with an equal amount of the rice mixture, asparagus, cilantro, and onion.

Fold in both sides and the bottom of each tortilla up over the filling; then roll to close. If made in advance, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to one hour. Return to room temperature before serving. To serve, cut each wrap in half crosswise. Makes six servings.

SOUTHWESTERN SALAD WITH CORN AND AVOCADO

2 small heads romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces (about 12 cups)

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 3 ears)

1 avocado, chopped

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 (9-ounce) bag baked tortilla chips (optional)

Combine lettuce and next five ingredients (through cilantro) in a large bowl.

Whisk together oil and next four ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Drizzle over salad; toss. Serve with chips, if desired.

STORING OR FREEZING CALIFORNIA AVOCADOS

Ripe fruit can be stored in the refrigerator uncut for two to three days. To store cut fruit, sprinkle it with lemon or lime juice or white vinegar and place it in an air-tight covered container in your refrigerator. Eat within a day or two. If refrigerated guacamole turns brown during storage, simply discard the top, browned layer.

When you have an abundance of fresh fruit, consider freezing it. Although avocados are not satisfactorily frozen whole or sliced, pureed avocados freeze very well and can be used in salads, sandwiches and dips. Wash, seed and peel the fruit as described above.

Puree the flesh, adding one tablespoon of lemon juice for each two pureed avocados. Pack the puree into a rigid container, leaving 1 inch of headspace. Seal and label the containers. Freeze and use within four to five months.

RIPENING A CALIFORNIA AVOCADO

To ripen a California avocado, place the fruit in a plain brown paper bag and store at room temperature 65-75% until ready to eat (usually two to five days). Including an apple or banana in the bag accelerates the process because these fruits give off ethylene gas, a ripening reagent.

Soft ripe fruit can be refrigerated until it is eaten, but not for more than two or three days.

The California Avocado Commission does not recommend using a microwave to accelerate the ripening process.