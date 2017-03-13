Attorney General Xavier Becerra joins legal challenge to latest unconstitutional, un-American Muslim travel ban

SACRAMENTO – Attorney General Xavier Becerra today issued the following statement on joining as a plaintiff in the latest legal challenge to the Trump Administration’s revised Muslim travel ban:

“Last month, our courts put a lid on the unconstitutional and un-American Trump Muslim travel ban because Americans stood up and demanded it. The victory for lawful permanent residents and current visa holders was welcome news for everyone, especially the victims’ families. But the fight for fair and lawful treatment of all who would seek permission to enter our country is not over.

The Trump Administration may have changed the text of the now-discredited Muslim travel ban, but they didn’t change its unconstitutional intent and effect. It is still an attack on people –women and children, professors and business colleagues, seniors and civic leaders – based on their religion and national origin.

There are some things that transcend a presidency. In America, we will always defend our families, our values, and our Constitution. I am proud to join with my fellow attorneys general in protecting our people from this latest unfounded and unconstitutional overreach.”

