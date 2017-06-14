Attorney General Xavier Becerra gives statement on Congressional baseball practice shooting

SACRAMENTO – Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued the following statement after the shooting that took place Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to my former colleagues, staff and police, especially injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, officers David Bailey and Crystal Greiner, congressional staffer Zachary Barth and Tyson Food’s director of government relations Matt Mika, who were the targets of a cold-blooded and senseless shooting. We thank all those officers who came to the rescue at the scene.”

# # #