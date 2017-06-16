Attorney General responds to EPA statement on California Emission Standards

SACRAMENTO – Yesterday, at a hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt acknowledged the importance of the waiver that allows California to set its own automobile emission standards, stating “Currently the waiver is not under review…This has been something that has been granted going back to the beginning of the Clean Air Act because of the leadership California demonstrated.” In response, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released the following statement:
# # #
You may view the full account of this posting, including possible attachments, in the News & Alerts section of our website at: https://oag.ca.gov/news/press-