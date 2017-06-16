Attorney General responds to EPA statement on California Emission Standards

SACRAMENTO – Yesterday, at a hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt acknowledged the importance of the waiver that allows California to set its own automobile emission standards, stating “Currently the waiver is not under review…This has been something that has been granted going back to the beginning of the Clean Air Act because of the leadership California demonstrated.” In response, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released the following statement:



“California is a forward-leaning state. I grew up in Sacramento knowing that I could drink clean water and breathe clean air. I want every parent to know that we’ve done everything we can for the health of their kids. That’s why yesterday’s acknowledgment is good news for all Californians, and I hope Administrator Pruitt is good to his word. If at some point down the line our efforts to combat air pollution are threatened, I am prepared to take any and all action necessary to defend our progress.”

