Attorney General Becerra urges U.S. Senate to oppose regulatory rollbacks that would threaten Americans’ health and safety

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra urged U.S. Senate leaders to oppose legislation that would halt the federal regulatory process and obstruct the implementation of laws that protect Americans from toxic chemicals, predatory marketing practices, dangerous labor and unsafe public health conditions, unsafe food and drugs, and much more. Joining a coalition of twelve attorneys general, Attorney General Becerra wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that the Regulatory Accountability Act (S. 951) would only benefit deep-pocketed special interests, while adversely affecting regulations that protect Americans.

“Americans, beware,” said Attorney General Becerra. “This Republican Congress is on course to loosen commonsense rules that keep an eye on industries willing to scam the American people or pollute our air and water. It takes us back to the days just a decade ago when Wall Street could use shady and sometimes illegal practices to make money. 8.4 million Americans lost their jobs and millions lost their homes because of the greed-inspired Great Recession.”

Of particular concern to Attorney General Becerra is that the Regulatory Accountability Act would:

Increase the likelihood that certain rules will be subject to lengthy and burdensome trial-type hearings favoring special interests over the general public;

Invite litigation from special interests seeking to block, delay, and weaken proposed federal regulations; and

Trigger cumbersome new procedural rules and stymie the adoption of critical public safeguards.

The Regulatory Accountability Act was introduced in the Senate in April 2017. It is currently before the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

Joining Attorney General Becerra in signing the letter were the attorneys general of Delaware, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

